MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Miami Beach is searching for resident volunteers to set up a civilian patrol.

Commissioner Steven Meitner said the new civilian volunteer patrol will not be “like vigilantes.”

“This is extra eyes and ears on the street,” Meitner said.

The commissioners came up with the idea in response to the recent crime wave.

“They do not have arrest powers, they do not engage in criminal activity, they do not carry weapons, but they will have direct communications with the police department, with code enforcement and other departments in the city and if they see something they will report it.”

Only Miami Beach residents or business owners can be a part of the program. Volunteers must pass a police background check and undergo training.

“There are numerous checks and balances to make sure that the volunteers are following protocol and complying and are doing what they’re supposed to do.”

The commissioner said the same program has been a success in other cities.