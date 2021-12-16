Caught on camera: Vicious attack of woman in her 60s at Rodeway Inn

An attorney representing a tourist attacked at the Rodeway Inn says the beating and sexual assault went on for 10 minutes with no one coming to the woman's aid.

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – It is 10 minutes of horror — a video that takes you from the beginning to the end of a savage beating and sexual assault.

The victim’s attorney, Justin Shapiro calls it a “brutal 10 minutes of physical and sexual assault.”

Travon Smith was arrested for the attack on a tourist at the Rodeway Inn in Northwest Miami-Dade that happened on July 10.

The video is disturbing as it shows the woman dragged and then beaten repeatedly.

Relatives say her assailant even bit off parts of the woman’s face, neck and shoulder during the savage attack.

It is Smith allegedly in the video who, in the middle of the day, takes the 67-year-old victim, to the second floor hallway where she is attacked without interruption and without any intervention by anyone.

The perpetrator pulls her hair, chokes her and she is eventually forced to perform a sexual act.

Shapiro is suing the Rodeway Inn on behalf of the victim. He said she needs medication and is under the care of a neurologist for a brain injury incurred during the brutal attack. She continues to struggle with the emotional horror of what she went through that day.

When the story first broke in July, Shapiro was able to get footage of the victim being dragged. But now there is the video of the entire attack from beginning to end.

The video also shows the suspect eventually being tasered by Miami-Dade police.

Relatives said the woman, originally from New York, was in South Florida looking for a safe place to live. They said the assailant even bit the woman, taking large patches of skin from her face, the back of her neck and shoulder and that she will need several more plastic surgeries. One of the surgeries she has already been through lasted eight hours, according to family members.

“We’ve seen attacks almost everywhere, under almost any circumstance, but for a 10 minute attack in the middle of a hallway, which is covered by surveillance video, unheard of,” Shapiro said.

Rodeway Inn is not commenting on the incident.

Relatives have set up a GoFundMe page for the woman to help with the mounting costs.