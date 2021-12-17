Student sends text saying active shooter on campus, but it was a Code Red Drill, district says

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A text from an elementary school student to a parent saying there was an active gunman was cause for confusion in North Miami.

Local 10 News reached out to Miami-Dade County Public Schools about the incident after reports of police responding to the Benjamin Franklin K-8 Center.

According to the school district’s communications department, the school was in the midst of a Code Red Drill. A message had been sent to inform parents about the drill in addition to an announcement over the schools public address system to faculty and staff members.

“A student texted his parent indicated that there was an active gunman on our school’s campus, which is untrue. There was no danger on the school grounds,” according to Jaquelyn “Jackie” Calzadilla, executive director, external communications, media relations, Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

Code Red Drills have been mandated for all schools by the state of Florida and are implemented on a monthly basis, similar to fire drills.

Dates of drills are not pre-announced because of potential security issues.

On Friday morning, a 16-year-old was arrested at Miramar High School when a loaded weapon was in a bag.