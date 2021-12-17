Schools on alert about TikTok trend threatening violence Friday

Miami-Dade and Broward schools are taking precautions after a generalized threat posted on the social media app TikTok mentioning violence on Friday.

A generalized threat of violence to schools posted on the social media app TikTok is prompting increased safety measures across the country, and educators in South Florida say they are on guard.

The Miami-Dade and Broward school districts say schools will remain open, with added patrols.

An email sent to Broward County parents late Thursday reads in part: “While this threat did not originate locally and is not believed to be credible, there will be increased law enforcement presence across our schools. District administrators and staff will also have increased vigilance.”

Miami-Dade County Public Schools put out a similar statement, citing additional police presence and vigilance.

TikTok addressed the threats, saying: “We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok.”

It comes on the heels of Thursday’s arrest of a 13-year-old girl in Miami-Dade who now faces 10 felony charges for allegedly posting a threat to 10 South Florida schools on Instagram.

Several other threats of violence, and the arrests of teens, have preceded it just this year. Officials urge parents to get involved in fighting this trend.

“We really need to practice additional conversations with the community and engage parents in joining us in creating a new narrative for kids,” said Alberto Carvalho, the outgoing superintendent in Miami-Dade.

They also warn students that making threats like these carry serious, lifelong consequences.

“These are felony charges. It isn’t a misdemeanor, isn’t a citation, it’s not even a warrant,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said. “These are felony criminal charges that will stay with them for the rest of their life.”