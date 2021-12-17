Police: Student detained for having loaded weapon at Miramar High School

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar Police are reportedly at the scene of Miramar High School after a student was found with a loaded weapon on campus.

According to Miramar Police, they have a “male juvenile detained” and they did confirm that a loaded weapon was located.

This comes as schools are reporting a flurry of threats in Broward and Miami-Dade districts including a heightened alert after social media posts on the popular platform TikTok threatened violence.

Also, last week at a different Broward school, a student was arrested after a loaded gun was found inside his backpack at Northeast High School in Oakland Park.

In early November, a 14-year-old boy was arrested after bringing a loaded gun to Boyd H. Anderson High School in Lauderdale Lakes.

In August, a 17-year-old Miramar High School student was arrested at the school for bringing a loaded gun to campus. In that incident, police located a Glock 26 handgun with one 9mm round in the chamber and a drum style 9mm magazine with 39 rounds in it.

