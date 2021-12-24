Man who allegedly struck 3-year-old boy at a Walgreens is now in police custody

A South Florida mother says she is relieved after the man who allegedly struck her son at a Walgreens is now in custody

MIAMI – A South Florida mother is relieved after a man who allegedly struck her three-year-old son at a Walgreens is now in police custody.

The Miami Police Department’s Allapattah Problem Solving Team announced that 28-year-old Marvin Green was placed in police custody on Thursday afternoon, and now faces child abuse charges.

-IN CUSTODY- Marvin Green was taken into custody today by our Allapattah Problem Solving Team. Charges are as follows in video. Great work to our Assaults Unit and everyone else involved. #incustody #miami #police pic.twitter.com/8BTy0a8tAH — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 24, 2021

Ana, the boy’s mother, feared Green would return to the Walgreens store she frequents at 1695 Northwest 20th Street.

Surveillance video shows Ana and her three-year-old son Samuel standing in line at the pharmacy on Dec. 13th, when a man approached the little boy, violently striking him in the head before rushing out of the store. Fire rescue crews responded and treated the boy on the scene. Ana says her son cried a lot because Green hit him hard, but is fine now and does not seem to remember much.

On Christmas Eve morning, Miami police who are working the case delivered lots of Christmas cheer and gifts for Samuel and his big sister.

Green has a history of arrests, with several cases including burglary, battery, assault, disorderly conduct and abuse. In all but a few cases, charges were dropped, or he was released on his own recognizance. Police say he could be battling mental illness.

In July 2020, Green pleaded guilty to battery while he was being held at the Metro West Detention Center. During a fight with other inmates, Green struck a jail guard in the face. That sentence ended last summer.

In this case, Green is facing one count of aggravated child abuse and one count of possession of a stolen firearm.