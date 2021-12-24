Miami-Dade County offering free take-home COVID-19 test kits

Miami-Dade County is offering take-home COVID-19 tests, and they are free.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is offering take-home COVID-19 tests, and they are free.

There are several locations for residents to obtain the tests, which will be available on Friday, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

The five locations open on Friday are:

North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33196

Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch, 2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180

South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189

Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165

Beginning on Dec. 27, the kits will be available at 27 library locations during their normal operating hours.

There is a limit of three tests per household.

