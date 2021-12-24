Miami-Dade County offering free take-home COVID-19 test kits

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is offering take-home COVID-19 tests, and they are free.
There are several locations for residents to obtain the tests, which will be available on Friday, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.
The five locations open on Friday are:
- North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
- Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33196
- Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch, 2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180
- South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
- Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165
Beginning on Dec. 27, the kits will be available at 27 library locations during their normal operating hours.
There is a limit of three tests per household.
Miami-Dade County coronavirus home page
Miami-Dade Public Library locations
For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.