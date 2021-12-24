68º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Miami-Dade County offering free take-home COVID-19 test kits

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Saira Anwer, Reporter

Tags: Coronavirus, Miami-Dade County
Miami-Dade County is offering take-home COVID-19 tests, and they are free.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is offering take-home COVID-19 tests, and they are free.

There are several locations for residents to obtain the tests, which will be available on Friday, Dec. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., while supplies last.

The five locations open on Friday are:

  • North Dade Regional Library, 2455 NW 183 Street, Miami Gardens, FL 33056
  • Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33196
  • Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch, 2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura, FL 33180
  • South Dade Regional Library, 10750 SW 211 Street, Cutler Bay, FL 33189
  • Westchester Regional Library, 9445 Coral Way, Miami, FL 33165

Beginning on Dec. 27, the kits will be available at 27 library locations during their normal operating hours.

There is a limit of three tests per household.

ADDITIONAL LINKS

Miami-Dade County coronavirus home page

Miami-Dade Public Library locations

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter

Saira Anwer joined the Local 10 News team in July 2018. Saira is two-time Emmy-nominated reporter and comes to South Florida from Madison, Wisconsin, where she was working as a reporter and anchor.

email

facebook

twitter