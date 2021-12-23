COVID test on pre-Christmas checklist for many South Floridians

Miami-Dade and Broward testing locations are crushed with long lines of people hoping to get negative tests before the holiday.

As early as 1 a.m. Thursday, there was a two-hour wait to get tested for COVID-19 at the South Dade Government Center, and more long lines were seen at Tropical Park as Miami-Dade residents take advantage of 24-hour testing sites ahead of Christmas.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced they will be expanding hours and opening additional sites as the county tests tens of thousands of people every day — and those numbers are only expected to go up as the omicron variant drives up infections.

Deloris Macksoud said it took her about an hour and a half to get a test at Tropical Park in Southwest Miami-Dade. She had her Christmas gifts in the backseat and said it’s the last thing to check off her list to make sure she is COVID-free before seeing family.

“It’s terrible, but a lot of people are asking since we are going to see family, and it’s necessary — we have to be safe for others,” she said.

A steady stream of cars also snaked around park sites in Broward County. The gates opened around 8 a.m. at Markham Park in Sunrise, where there has been a steady stream of cars ever since.

That site is only administering PCR tests, which means people who get swabbed may not have the results before Christmas, but that’s not a deterrent for folks nervous about the outcome.

“We went to a party, so that was our first mishap before seeing our family,” said Issa Marto.

The demand for testing was just as high at Mills Pond Park in Fort Lauderdale and at C.B. Smith Park in Pembroke Pines.

There are, of course, other testing options besides the large drive-up sites. Walk-up sites, pharmacies and urgent care locations often have shorter lines, though many are already fully booked with appointments.

Like in Miami-Dade, Broward Mayor Michael Udine said his county is working to add additional testing sites “as soon as possible.”

For information on where you can get a COVID-19 test or vaccine in South Florida, click here.