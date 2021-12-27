Broward plans to distribute free take-home rapid coronavirus tests

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Once Broward County receives take-home coronavirus tests the county staff will distribute them for free to the public, Mayor Michael Udine said on Monday.

Miami-Dade County started to distribute over 12,000 take-home rapid test kits on Monday at 27 public libraries.

President Joe Biden’s administration purchased half a billion rapid test kits to be distributed free of charge.

The Departments of Defense and Health and Human Services executed the emergency contract and the funds will come from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved several types of rapid home tests that are on the market.