COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits now available at 27 Miami-Dade libraries

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Beginning Monday, Miami-Dade County residents may pick up free COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits at 27 public library locations.
The tests kits will be available for pickup beginning at 9:30 a.m. until supplies last. There is a limit of up to three test kits per household.
“As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take home rapid test kits to residents,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “We’re proud that we distributed over 12,000 tests at our libraries on Christmas Eve and that we’re expanding the available supply and opening more locations this week. By taking the simple precautions that we all know work, we can get through this holiday season safely together.”
The expansion of the distribution of take-home tests comes as Florida twice broke the state’s daily coronavirus cases record last week.
On Christmas Day, the state reported nearly 33,000 new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Friday. It was the second consecutive day the state set a new record for daily case increase.
According to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 data report, released Friday evening, the statewide new-case positivity rate rose to 13.8% last week, up from 5.3% the previous week and 2.6% the week before.
Below is a list of the 27 Miami-Dade County public libraries that will be distributing testing kits:
Allapattah Branch
1799 NW 35 Street
Miami, FL 33142
305-638-6086
Arcola Lakes Branch
8240 NW 7 Avenue
Miami, FL 33150
305-694-2707
California Club Branch
700 Ives Dairy Road
Miami, FL 33179
305-770-3161
Coconut Grove Branch
2875 McFarlane Road
Miami, FL 33133
305-442-8695
Concord Branch
3882 SW 112 Avenue
Miami, FL 33165
305-207-1344
Coral Reef Branch
9211 SW 152 Street
Miami, FL 33157
305-233-8324
Country Walk Branch
15433 SW 137 Avenue
Miami, FL 33177
786-293-4577
Edison Center Branch
531 NW 62 Street
Miami, FL 33150
305-757-0668
Fairlawn Branch
6376 SW 8 Street
West Miami, FL 33144
305-261-1571
Golden Glades Branch
100 NE 166 Street
Miami, FL 33162
305-787-1544
Hialeah Gardens Branch
13451 NW 107 Ave.
Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018
305-820-8520
Hispanic Branch Library
1398 SW 1 Street
Miami, FL 33135
305-643-8574
International Mall Branch
10315 NW 12 Street
Doral, FL 33172
305-594-2514
Kendale Lakes Branch
15205 SW 88 Street
Miami, FL 33196
305-388-0326
Main Library
101 West Flagler Street
Miami, FL 33130
305-375-2665
Miami Beach Regional Library
227 22nd Street
Miami Beach, FL 33139
305-535-4219
Miami Lakes Branch
6699 Windmill Gate Road
Miami Lakes, FL 33014
305-822-6520
Naranja Branch
14850 SW 280 Street
Miami, FL 33032
305-242-2290
North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183 Street
Miami Gardens, FL 33056
305-625-6424
North Shore Branch
7501 Collins Avenue
Miami Beach, FL 33141
305-864-5392
Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch
2930 Aventura Boulevard
Aventura, FL 33180
305-931-5512
Palm Springs North Branch
17601 NW 78 Avenue
Hialeah, FL 33015
305-820-8564
South Dade Regional
10750 SW 211 Street
Cutler Bay, FL 33189
305-233-8140
South Miami Branch
6000 Sunset Drive
Miami, FL 33143
305-667-6121
Westchester Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33165
305-553-1134
West Flagler Branch
5050 West Flagler Street
Miami, FL 33134
305-442-8710
West Kendall Regional Library
10201 Hammocks Boulevard
Miami, FL 33196
305-385-7135
Click here for the latest COVID-19 updates and resources for Miami-Dade County. For more information, email customercare@mdpls.org.