COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits now available at 27 Miami-Dade libraries

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Beginning Monday, Miami-Dade County residents may pick up free COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits at 27 public library locations.

The tests kits will be available for pickup beginning at 9:30 a.m. until supplies last. There is a limit of up to three test kits per household.

“As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take home rapid test kits to residents,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement. “We’re proud that we distributed over 12,000 tests at our libraries on Christmas Eve and that we’re expanding the available supply and opening more locations this week. By taking the simple precautions that we all know work, we can get through this holiday season safely together.”

Ad

The expansion of the distribution of take-home tests comes as Florida twice broke the state’s daily coronavirus cases record last week.

On Christmas Day, the state reported nearly 33,000 new COVID-19 cases to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Friday. It was the second consecutive day the state set a new record for daily case increase.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s weekly COVID-19 data report, released Friday evening, the statewide new-case positivity rate rose to 13.8% last week, up from 5.3% the previous week and 2.6% the week before.

Below is a list of the 27 Miami-Dade County public libraries that will be distributing testing kits:

Allapattah Branch

1799 NW 35 Street

Miami, FL 33142

305-638-6086

Ad

Arcola Lakes Branch

8240 NW 7 Avenue

Miami, FL 33150

305-694-2707

California Club Branch

700 Ives Dairy Road

Miami, FL 33179

305-770-3161

Coconut Grove Branch

2875 McFarlane Road

Miami, FL 33133

305-442-8695

Concord Branch

3882 SW 112 Avenue

Miami, FL 33165

305-207-1344

Coral Reef Branch

9211 SW 152 Street

Miami, FL 33157

305-233-8324

Country Walk Branch

15433 SW 137 Avenue

Miami, FL 33177

786-293-4577

Edison Center Branch

531 NW 62 Street

Miami, FL 33150

305-757-0668

Fairlawn Branch

6376 SW 8 Street

West Miami, FL 33144

305-261-1571

Golden Glades Branch

100 NE 166 Street

Miami, FL 33162

305-787-1544

Hialeah Gardens Branch

13451 NW 107 Ave.

Hialeah Gardens, FL 33018

305-820-8520

Ad

Hispanic Branch Library

1398 SW 1 Street

Miami, FL 33135

305-643-8574

International Mall Branch

10315 NW 12 Street

Doral, FL 33172

305-594-2514

Kendale Lakes Branch

15205 SW 88 Street

Miami, FL 33196

305-388-0326

Main Library

101 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33130

305-375-2665

Miami Beach Regional Library

227 22nd Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-535-4219

Miami Lakes Branch

6699 Windmill Gate Road

Miami Lakes, FL 33014

305-822-6520

Naranja Branch

14850 SW 280 Street

Miami, FL 33032

305-242-2290

North Dade Regional Library

2455 NW 183 Street

Miami Gardens, FL 33056

305-625-6424

North Shore Branch

7501 Collins Avenue

Miami Beach, FL 33141

305-864-5392

Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch

Ad

2930 Aventura Boulevard

Aventura, FL 33180

305-931-5512

Palm Springs North Branch

17601 NW 78 Avenue

Hialeah, FL 33015

305-820-8564

South Dade Regional

10750 SW 211 Street

Cutler Bay, FL 33189

305-233-8140

South Miami Branch

6000 Sunset Drive

Miami, FL 33143

305-667-6121

Westchester Regional Library

9445 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

305-553-1134

West Flagler Branch

5050 West Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33134

305-442-8710

West Kendall Regional Library

10201 Hammocks Boulevard

Miami, FL 33196

305-385-7135

Click here for the latest COVID-19 updates and resources for Miami-Dade County. For more information, email customercare@mdpls.org.