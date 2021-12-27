Residents call for city of Fort Lauderdale to shut down nightclub following fatal shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Dozens of evidence markers were left behind following a fatal shooting over the weekend in the parking lot of the Take 1 Lounge in Fort Lauderdale.

One evidence marker was labeled “45″ -- possibly pointing to the amount of bullet casings found in the parking lot at 801 NE 62nd St.

The sound of gunfire can be heard in video taken from nearby homes in the Cypress Creek Mobile Home Country Club.

“The club isn’t doing anything to protect us and the police can’t,” one resident, Ross Zappia, said.

Zappia says this all started when the lounge opened in April 2020.

“We have nowhere to hide,” he said. “If they decide to shoot out windshields, we’re sleeping at that level -- we’re in the line of fire and stray bullets don’t discriminate against nobody.”

Ad

Back in May when residents were already expressing concerns about the nightclub, city records showed more than 150 service calls had been made since the lounge opened.

Three calls were related to shots being fired. There were also a number of code violations.

Nearby residents, some who have taken bullets inside their mobile homes, warned someone would eventually end up dead.

Police say it has now happened as 37-year-old Bernie Jean was fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Another person was also hurt.

“We just need the city to get involved and shut this place down,” nearby resident James Manoli said.