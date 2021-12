Officers are searching for Sebastian Gonzalez, 16, who vanished on Dec. 20 from Homestead.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy went out to ride his Schwinn bicycle more than a week ago in Homestead, and he hasn’t come back home, police said.

Sebastian Gonzalez, who may be in need of special services, is 6-foot-2-inches tall and weighs about 240 pounds, police said.

Sebastian was last seen on Dec. 20 near the intersection of Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest 22nd Street.

Miami-Dade detectives are asking anyone with information about Sebastian’s whereabouts to call 305-715-3300.