NYE fireworks are more costly, vendors are running low on sparklers

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue is asking the public to use fireworks responsibly. Product prices are higher and vendors are running low on sparklers.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Fireworks Lady & Co. has 13 tents packed with fireworks in Miami-Dade and Broward County. Patricia Taime, the owner, said business on Wednesday wasn’t really booming.

Taime, who has operated the family business for decades, said the supply chain issues affected her inventory. She said prices are also about 25% higher than last year.

“We are low on sparklers,” Taime said about her bestseller which will cost about $1 more this year.

Despite the omicron surge, the city of Miami is hosting a concert and fireworks at Bayfront Park. The Big Orange rise at the InterContinental Hotel was canceled.

Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue personnel was inspecting the fireworks tents. Firefighters want anyone who wants to purchase fireworks to do so from an approved and permitted vendor and then place a marked emphasis on safety during the use of fireworks.

They were also reminding the public that the risk of injury from fireworks is two-and-a-half times higher for children ages 5 to 14 as compared to the general population. Sparklers, fountains, and novelties alone accounted for 36% of emergency room fireworks injuries.

Here is their list of tips to enjoy fireworks safely: