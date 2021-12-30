NYE fireworks are more costly, vendors are running low on sparklers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Fireworks Lady & Co. has 13 tents packed with fireworks in Miami-Dade and Broward County. Patricia Taime, the owner, said business on Wednesday wasn’t really booming.
Taime, who has operated the family business for decades, said the supply chain issues affected her inventory. She said prices are also about 25% higher than last year.
“We are low on sparklers,” Taime said about her bestseller which will cost about $1 more this year.
Despite the omicron surge, the city of Miami is hosting a concert and fireworks at Bayfront Park. The Big Orange rise at the InterContinental Hotel was canceled.
Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue personnel was inspecting the fireworks tents. Firefighters want anyone who wants to purchase fireworks to do so from an approved and permitted vendor and then place a marked emphasis on safety during the use of fireworks.
They were also reminding the public that the risk of injury from fireworks is two-and-a-half times higher for children ages 5 to 14 as compared to the general population. Sparklers, fountains, and novelties alone accounted for 36% of emergency room fireworks injuries.
Here is their list of tips to enjoy fireworks safely:
- The safest way to enjoy fireworks is at a public fireworks display that is put on by trained professionals. These fireworks are usually also free of charge and way more impressive than anything you can buy on a street corner.
- If you are set on doing your own fireworks, make sure a responsible adult is present at all times and in charge of lighting all sparklers and fireworks.
- Never use illegal fireworks. Anything that propels itself through the air, detonates or explodes, or contains more than 100 grams of the chemical compound that produces sparks, is illegal. If you are unsure, just make sure you purchase your fireworks from a vendor that has an official permit to sell fireworks.
- Read and follow all instructions on the label and keep all spectators a safe distance back from the ignition spot.
- Use fireworks outdoors only, away from houses, vehicles, trees and other flammable objects. Choose a smooth, hard surface, clear of dry grass and brush to light all fireworks and sparklers.
- Never attempt to re-ignite “duds” or fireworks that didn’t work the first time.
- Keep a hose or water bucket nearby at all times.