Judge orders city to allow Ocean Drive cafes to operate on sidewalk

People dine outdoors along Ocean Drive, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Miami Beach, Fla. Cooped-up tourists eager for a taste of Florida's sandy beaches, swaying palm trees and warmer climates are visiting the Sunshine State in droves, topping pre-pandemic levels in recent months. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County judge ordered Miami Beach to allow businesses on Ocean Drive to operate on sidewalks while a civil lawsuit is pending.

The thirteen plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Caffe Milano, The Carlyle Cafe, Il Bolognese, The Place, and the Ocean 7 Cafe.

Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge William Thomas wrote the businesses’ sidewalk café permits are valid without interruption by the city or the city manager’s “arbitrary discretion” until further order from the court.

