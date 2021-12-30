Judge orders city to allow Ocean Drive cafes to operate on sidewalk

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County judge ordered Miami Beach to allow businesses on Ocean Drive to operate on sidewalks while a civil lawsuit is pending.
The thirteen plaintiffs in the lawsuit include Caffe Milano, The Carlyle Cafe, Il Bolognese, The Place, and the Ocean 7 Cafe.
Miami-Dade County Circuit Judge William Thomas wrote the businesses’ sidewalk café permits are valid without interruption by the city or the city manager’s “arbitrary discretion” until further order from the court.
Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.