Man accused of killing realtor in Coral Springs booked into Broward County Jail

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A man accused of killing a real estate agent in Coral Springs was booked into the Broward County Jail Thursday, a week after he allegedly shot the woman and mother while she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her Jeep outside a home in Coral Springs.

Raymond Reese, 51, was arrested in Boca Raton on a first-degree murder charge before being transported to Broward County.

911 calls released Thursday reveal the panic of a woman who went outside her home in the 5700 block of Northwest 48th Court shortly after 12:30 p.m. Dec. 23 when she heard the sound of gunshots.

The woman told the dispatcher that her husband saw blood in the Jeep, and the dispatcher told them to stay away from the vehicle as they waited for police officers to show up.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Sara Michelle Trost, 40, in the driver’s seat suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not detailed what led to the killing but neighbors say Reese was an upset tenant.

“There was a disgruntled tenant who was evicted. He thought that the realtor, who was showing the home, he thought it was the owner of the house, and she was ambushed. She was sitting in her car,” said Donna Smith, who lives in the area.

Roben Cipriani, who lives in the neighborhood where the killing happened, said he was inside his home on a work meeting when he heard the gunfire.

“All of a sudden, we heard two gunshots. I turn to my wife and I said, ‘I think that was gunshots,’” he recalled. “I got a little closer to the Jeep and I saw some blood.”

Trost is survived by her daughter, Avery. A memorial fund has been created for Avery by Chabad of Parkland and Broward, Palm Beaches and St. Lucie Realtors®.