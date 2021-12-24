Real estate agent killed outside home in Coral Springs

A man shot and killed Sara Trost, a real estate agent and mother to a toddler, on Thursday in Coral Springs, police said.

She was in the driver’s seat of a Jeep parked on 48th Court near Creekside Drive.

“There was a disgruntled tenant who was evicted. He thought that the realtor, who was showing the home, he thought it was the owner of the house, and she was ambushed. She was sitting in her car,” said Donna Smith, who lives in the area.

Detectives identified the killer as Raymond Wesley Reese, 51, and arrested him in Boca Raton, police said.

Trost was a volunteer for the Paw Patrol Animal Rescue & Sanctuary. She fostered many dogs over the years.

“Our heart goes out to Sara Michelle, her daughter, her husband Jason, and her whole family, her fur children, as well as her human child,” said Rachel Lucuara, of th Paw Patrol Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.