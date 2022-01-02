Demand for COVID-19 testing remains high as Broward County opens new sites

On Sunday morning drivers were lining up in Margate at one of several new covid testing sites to open up across Broward County this week.

In addition to this new site at the Margate Community Redevelopment Agency, officials will also be launching three other sites later in the week in Lauderhill, Tamarac and Miramar.

For more information on the testing sites in Broward County, click here.

The push to expand testing comes after the state reported over 56,000 new infections on Saturday, down from the record 75,000 cases recorded days earlier.

The sudden spike in cases caused several locations in both Broward and Miami-Dade Counties to hand out free, at-home test kits.

With the omicron variant fueling these latest outbreaks, the CDC is warning travelers to avoid cruising, regardless of whether they’re vaccinated.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, meantime, has not said much since the recent spike.

Despite speaking at a Miami Baptist church on Friday night, he provided no comment on the state’s record-setting case numbers.