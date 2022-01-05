76º
wplg logo

LIVE

Local News

Norwegian cancels Getaway cruise ship’s voyage after Pearl returns to PortMiami

Liane Morejon, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Travel, Coronavirus
(Norwegian Cruise Line)

MIAMI – The Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line canceled the Getaway cruise ship’s Caribbean voyage on Wednesday.

The cruise line made the announcement after the Pearl returned to PortMiami after canceling the voyage to the Panama Canal.

The Getaway was supposed to depart out of PortMiami. The company announced both cancelations were related to COVID-19 cases.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency had started investigations at the Pearl and the Getaway and 24 other cruise ships as of Wednesday afternoon.

After completing CDC investigations, there were also 66 more ships that remained under observation. The CDC was also monitoring three ships.

On Thursday, amid the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant, the CDC asked Americans to avoid cruises — regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC recommends that cruise ship passengers get tested and go on quarantine for five days after docking.

The Getaway has a capacity of 3,963 passengers and the Pearl has a capacity of 2,394 passengers, according to the company’s site. Both ships required vaccination against COVID-19 and reduced capacity.

Cruise ships with CDC restrictions

On Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 cruise ships under CDC restrictions

Aside from the Pearl and the Getaway, the CDC also started investigations in 24 ships

  1. Sycamore Partners: Azamara Cruises’ Azamara Quest
  2. Viking Cruises: Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Orion
  3. Royal Caribbean Group: Silversea Cruises LTD’s Silver Whisper
  4. Royal Caribbean Group: Silversea Cruises LTD’s Silver Moon
  5. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas
  6. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Enchantment of the Seas
  7. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Brilliance of the Seas
  8. Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit
  9. Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Silhouette
  10. Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Constellation
  11. RDW Management, LTD: ResidenSea’s The World
  12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Regent Seven Seas Cruise Line’s Seven Seas Splendor
  13. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America
  14. MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited: MSC Cruises’ MSC Meraviglia
  15. Walt Disney Company: Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder
  16. Walt Disney Company: Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Magic
  17. Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess
  18. Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess
  19. Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Grand Princess
  20. Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Enchanted Princess
  21. Carnival Corporation: Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam
  22. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Miracle
  23. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Liberty
  24. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Classica

There are 66 more ships that remain under observation after a CDC investigation

  1. Virgin Cruises: Intermediate Limited’s Scarlet Lady
  2. Viking Cruises: Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Star
  3. Viking Cruises: Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Sea
  4. Royal Caribbean Group: Silversea Cruises LTD’s Silver Spirit
  5. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas
  6. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Odyssey of the Seas
  7. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis of the Seas
  8. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Sea
  9. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Mariner of the Seas
  10. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Liberty of the Seas
  11. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Jewel of the Seas
  12. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Independence of the Seas
  13. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas
  14. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas
  15. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Explorer of the Seas
  16. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas
  17. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas
  18. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas
  19. Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Reflection
  20. Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Millennium
  21. Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox
  22. Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge
  23. Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Apex
  24. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Regent Seven Seas Cruise Line’s Seven Seas Mariner
  25. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Regent Seven Seas Cruise Line’s Seven Seas Explorer
  26. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Oceania’s Riviera
  27. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Oceania’s Insignia
  28. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy
  29. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem
  30. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Escape
  31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Epic
  32. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Encore
  33. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Dawn
  34. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway
  35. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Bliss
  36. MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited: MSC Cruises’ MSC Seashore
  37. MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited: MSC Cruises’ MSC Divina
  38. Genting Hong Kong Limited: Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony
  39. Genting Hong Kong Limited: Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity
  40. Walt Disney Company: Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy
  41. Walt Disney Company: Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream
  42. Carnival Corporation: Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Ovation
  43. Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess
  44. Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess
  45. Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess
  46. Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess
  47. Carnival Corporation: Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam
  48. Carnival Corporation: Holland America Line’s Westerdam
  49. Carnival Corporation: Holland America Line’s Rotterdam
  50. Carnival Corporation: Holland America Line’s Koningsdam
  51. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Vista
  52. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Valor
  53. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Sunshine
  54. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Sunrise
  55. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Radiance
  56. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Pride
  57. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Panorama
  58. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Mardi Gras
  59. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Magic
  60. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Legend
  61. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Glory
  62. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Freedom
  63. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Elation
  64. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Dream
  65. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Conquest
  66. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Breeze

CDC is monitoring 3 ships

  1. Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Rhapsody of the Seas
  2. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky
  3. Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Ecstasy

Source: The CDC (Jan. 5, 2021 at 5:50 p.m.)

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Liane Morejon is an Emmy-winning reporter who joined the Local 10 News family in January 2010. Born and raised in Coral Gables, Liane has a unique perspective on covering news in her own backyard.

email

facebook

twitter

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email