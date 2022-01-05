Norwegian cancels Getaway cruise ship’s voyage after Pearl returns to PortMiami

MIAMI – The Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line canceled the Getaway cruise ship’s Caribbean voyage on Wednesday.

The cruise line made the announcement after the Pearl returned to PortMiami after canceling the voyage to the Panama Canal.

The Getaway was supposed to depart out of PortMiami. The company announced both cancelations were related to COVID-19 cases.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency had started investigations at the Pearl and the Getaway and 24 other cruise ships as of Wednesday afternoon.

After completing CDC investigations, there were also 66 more ships that remained under observation. The CDC was also monitoring three ships.

On Thursday, amid the spread of the highly-contagious omicron variant, the CDC asked Americans to avoid cruises — regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC recommends that cruise ship passengers get tested and go on quarantine for five days after docking.

Ad

The Getaway has a capacity of 3,963 passengers and the Pearl has a capacity of 2,394 passengers, according to the company’s site. Both ships required vaccination against COVID-19 and reduced capacity.

Cruise ships with CDC restrictions

On Wednesday afternoon, there were 95 cruise ships under CDC restrictions

Aside from the Pearl and the Getaway, the CDC also started investigations in 24 ships

Sycamore Partners: Azamara Cruises’ Azamara Quest Viking Cruises: Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Orion Royal Caribbean Group: Silversea Cruises LTD’s Silver Whisper Royal Caribbean Group: Silversea Cruises LTD’s Silver Moon Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Serenade of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Enchantment of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Brilliance of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Silhouette Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Constellation RDW Management, LTD: ResidenSea’s The World Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Regent Seven Seas Cruise Line’s Seven Seas Splendor Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Pride of America MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited: MSC Cruises’ MSC Meraviglia Walt Disney Company: Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Wonder Walt Disney Company: Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Magic Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Sky Princess Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Majestic Princess Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Grand Princess Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Enchanted Princess Carnival Corporation: Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Miracle Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Liberty Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Classica

There are 66 more ships that remain under observation after a CDC investigation

Virgin Cruises: Intermediate Limited’s Scarlet Lady Viking Cruises: Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Star Viking Cruises: Viking Ocean Cruises’ Viking Sea Royal Caribbean Group: Silversea Cruises LTD’s Silver Spirit Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Symphony of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Odyssey of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Oasis of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Navigator of the Sea Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Mariner of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Liberty of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Jewel of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Independence of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Harmony of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Freedom of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Explorer of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Anthem of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Allure of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Adventure of the Seas Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Reflection Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Millennium Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Equinox Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge Royal Caribbean Group: Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Apex Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Regent Seven Seas Cruise Line’s Seven Seas Mariner Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Regent Seven Seas Cruise Line’s Seven Seas Explorer Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Oceania’s Riviera Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Oceania’s Insignia Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Joy Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Gem Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Escape Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Epic Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Encore Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Dawn Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Breakaway Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Bliss MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited: MSC Cruises’ MSC Seashore MSC Cruise Management (UK) Limited: MSC Cruises’ MSC Divina Genting Hong Kong Limited: Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Symphony Genting Hong Kong Limited: Crystal Cruises’ Crystal Serenity Walt Disney Company: Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy Walt Disney Company: Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Dream Carnival Corporation: Seabourn Cruise Line’s Seabourn Ovation Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Ruby Princess Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Regal Princess Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess Carnival Corporation: Princess Cruises’ Caribbean Princess Carnival Corporation: Holland America Line’s Zuiderdam Carnival Corporation: Holland America Line’s Westerdam Carnival Corporation: Holland America Line’s Rotterdam Carnival Corporation: Holland America Line’s Koningsdam Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Vista Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Valor Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Sunshine Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Sunrise Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Radiance Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Pride Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Panorama Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Mardi Gras Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Magic Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Legend Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Glory Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Freedom Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Elation Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Dream Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Conquest Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Breeze

CDC is monitoring 3 ships

Royal Caribbean Group: Royal Caribbean International’s Rhapsody of the Seas Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Sky Carnival Corporation: Carnival Cruise Lines, Inc.’s Carnival Ecstasy

Source: The CDC (Jan. 5, 2021 at 5:50 p.m.)