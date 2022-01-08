COVID-19 take-home rapid test kits will be available at some public libraries

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade and Broward counties will be distributing free COVID-19 take-home rapid test on Saturday morning at some public libraries.

Miami-Dade County will start distributing them at 7:30 a.m. at eight public libraries. Broward County will start at 10 a.m. at three public libraries.

“We are doing everything possible to meet the increase in demand for testing as our residents seek to protect themselves and their families,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a statement adding the county has distributed about 225,000 take-home rapid test kits.

Officials warned the distribution will continue while supplies last. In Miami-Dade, there will be a limit of up to two tests per household.

Points of distribution in Miami-Dade

Hispanic Branch Library at 1398 SW First St.

Kendale Lakes Branch Library at 15205 SW 88 St.

Miami Beach Regional Library at 227 22nd St.

Miami Lakes Branch Library at 6699 Windmill Gate Rd.

Naranja Branch Library at 14850 SW 280 St.

North Dade Regional Library at 2455 NW 183 St. in Miami Gardens.

Northeast Dade - Aventura Branch at 2930 Aventura Blvd.

Westchester Regional Library at 9445 Coral Way.

For instructions on how to use the test, visit this page. For more information about the tests, e-mail customercare@mdpls.org.

Points of distribution in Broward