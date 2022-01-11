Man fatally stabbed ‘close friend’ at Opa-locka apartment, police say

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Fready Roman’s neighbor at the Lock Towns Residentials in Opa-locka was worried about him. The sound of running water had been coming from his apartment for about a day and he wasn’t answering the door.

Officers arrived for a wellness check, and when Roman, 65, didn’t answer the door they called Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel. Once the door was open, they found dry blood throughout his low-income housing apartment 2351 NW 135 St.

Roman’s lifeless body was on the bedroom’s floor. Officers reported he had been stabbed in the neck. Detectives later learned Roman knew his killer.

Surveillance video shows Roman last walking into his apartment about 3:40 p.m. on March 3, 2021, and Luis Alberto Martinez walking out about 5:20 p.m. that same day, police said. They had been “close friends who occasionally lived together,” according to the arrest form.

Officers found Roman dead on March 5, 2021. Records show Martinez, 56, was arrested on March 30 for loitering and burglary. The loitering case was discharged in September and he was convicted of the burglary and sentenced in November.

Ad

On Monday — more than 10 months after the murder — Martinez was behind bars when detectives accused him of Roman’s murder. Records show he was at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on Tuesday being held without bond. He is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Read excerpts from the arrest form

Luis A. Martinez is facing charges in a March 2021 murder.

Crime scene

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.