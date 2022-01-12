3 police officers face charges in 3 cases after FDLE investigation

Three police officers are facing charges in three cases after investigations by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE Miami Special Agent in Charge Troy Walker, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle, Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez, and Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt are scheduled to announce the cases at 2:30 p.m., on Wednesday.

Noel-Pratt announced in June 2020 that she had decided to terminate two police officers who were under investigation by the FDLE. One of the officers was accused of roughing up Miguel McKay on March 21, 2020 at the RaceTrac gas station, at 19100 NW 2nd Ave., in Miami Gardens.

Another officer was accused of covering it up by not downloading his bodycam footage, which is a requirement after every shift, police said.

“I terminated the officers because the behavior was egregious and will not be tolerated at the department,” Noel-Pratt said in a statement in 2020.

The officers were responding to a complaint that a driver was doing donuts in the parking lot, police said. Prosecutors dropped the charges against McKay.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Allison Cubillos contributed to this report.