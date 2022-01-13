‘The truth will set you free,’ alleged CityPlace Doral shooter says after being released on bond

A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred over the weekend in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. – A 32-year-old man accused of open firing in a parking garage at CityPlace Doral over the weekend bonded out of jail Thursday afternoon.

“The truth will set you free,” Alex Arnaud said as he was released from the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. “Everybody will find out in a minute.”

Police say Arnaud is the man seen in cellphone video firing a gun inside the parking garage Sunday night.

According to his arrest report, the altercation started when a young woman turned down several advances from a man inside one of the restaurants at CityPlace.

The woman told police that she was confronted by who she believes is the man’s girlfriend, and a verbal and physical altercation broke out between them.

Police said both parties were separated and the woman who turned down the man’s advances went to the parking garage to socialize with her friends before they left the area.

But according to the arrest report, the woman claims that Arnaud and his group of friends confronted her and her group again in the parking garage, at which time another fight broke out before Arnaud pulled out a gun and began to shoot.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting.

According to police, investigators tracked Arnaud down by looking up the license plate number on the black Tesla SUV he was driving that night.

“We ran the tag and found out that the car belonged to a family member, and then (with) good police work, started connecting the dots,” Doral Police Officer Rey Valdes said.

Police said they tracked Arnaud to a house in Homestead Wednesday, but said he tried to run as cops moved in.

“He was in the garage when we saw him,” Valdes said. “He tried to make a run for it, but he couldn’t go anywhere. The house was surrounded by police officers.”

Arnaud faces charges of attempted murder, discharging a firearm in public and resisting an officer without violence.

During a court hearing Thursday morning, Miami-Dade County Judge Mindy Glazer ordered that he stay away from the victims, as well as CityPlace Doral.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests could be made.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.