Trans woman wins 32nd ‘Jeopardy!’ game with over $1.1M in winnings

Amy Schneider wins her 32nd consecutive game on "Jeopardy!" She is the first trans woman contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

MIAMI – Amy Schneider won her 32nd game on “Jeopardy!” on Thursday night.

The 42-year-old engineering manager from Oakland, California, had a total of $1,101,600 in winnings.

During her Nov. 17 debut on the show, she became the first openly transgender contestant to compete.

Schneider tied James Holzhauer on the number of consecutive victories. He had 32 consecutive wins from April to June 2019 and he won more than $2.4 million in winnings during his 33rd game.

Ken Jennings holds the record with 74 games won in 2004. Jennings also holds the record for the highest winnings during regular season play with $2,520,700.