District 20 winner Sheila Cherfiilus-McCormick to be sworn into Congress as newest U.S. Representative

WASHNIGTON D.C. – Newly elected Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is expected to be sworn into office on Tuesday night.

It will happen during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

“Our district has been without representation for over nine months, so right now we have to get in and meet the needs of every constituent and reach out to them and ensure that their voices are being heard and their needs are being met,” Cherfilus-McCormick said.

She won last week’s special election for Florida District 20, which covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Republican Jason Mariner in the race, claiming nearly 80 percent of all votes in the heavily Democratic district.

The election was for the seat vacated by the late Alcee Hastings, who passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer last year.