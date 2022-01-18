63º
District 20 winner Sheila Cherfiilus-McCormick to be sworn into Congress as newest U.S. Representative

Ben Kennedy, Washington Bureau Chief

Cherfilus-McCormick defeated Republican Jason Mariner in the last week's special election, claiming nearly 80 percent of all votes in the heavily Democratic district.

WASHNIGTON D.C. – Newly elected Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick is expected to be sworn into office on Tuesday night.

It will happen during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C.

“Our district has been without representation for over nine months, so right now we have to get in and meet the needs of every constituent and reach out to them and ensure that their voices are being heard and their needs are being met,” Cherfilus-McCormick said.

She won last week’s special election for Florida District 20, which covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The election was for the seat vacated by the late Alcee Hastings, who passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer last year.

The election was for the seat vacated by the late Alcee Hastings, who passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer last year.

Ben Kennedy is an Emmy Award-winning Washington Bureau Chief for Local 10 News. He has more than a decade of reporting experience nationwide.

