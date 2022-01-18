Florida COVID cases show downward trend after holiday weekend

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida reported 112,115 new COVID-19 cases from the past three days coming out of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, data that indicates infections are starting to slow.

That three-day total, according to the CDC, amounts to an average of about 37,000 cases per day in Florida. Last week, the state reported a record 430,297 new COVID-19 infections, which equates to more than 61,000 per day.

Researchers have suggested that this week could mark the peak of the omicron variant wave in the United States.

While the fast-moving omicron variant may cause less severe disease on average, COVID-19 deaths in the United States are climbing and modelers forecast 50,000 to 300,000 more Americans could die by the time the wave subsides in mid-March.

Florida has now verified at least 5,153,539 COVID-19 cases and 63,455 deaths connected to the virus since the start of the pandemic, according to the CDC. The case numbers wouldn’t include people who test positive using at-home tests and don’t report their results to health officials.

On Tuesday, 10,643 people in the state were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

ℹ Florida COVID-19 Update for January 18, 2022

🚨 Total Confirmed Hospitalizations: 10,643 pic.twitter.com/SflTkwAfNd — Florida Hospital Association (@FLHospitalAssn) January 18, 2022

