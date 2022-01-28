Authorities offering a $5,000 reward for information about Key Deer shooting

SUGARLOAF KEY, Fla. – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, with assistance from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), is conducting a criminal investigation into the shooting of an endangered key deer.

Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward for any information regarding the shooting that was discovered Thursday on Crane Blvd. on Sugarloaf Key. The deer was later euthanized.

Key deer are protected under the Endangered Species Act, as well as Florida state law. Intentionally killing a Key deer is punishable by a maximum one year in federal prison and a fine of up to $100,000.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the FWC’s 24-hour Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922; they can remain anonymous. Tipsters also can email Tip@MyFWC.com or go online to MyFWC.com/WildlifeAlert. They also can call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Office of Law Enforcement at 786-236-2862.

Ad