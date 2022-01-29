Elizabeth Bejar makes FIU history as 1st Hispanic woman to serve as interim provost

Elizabeth Béjar becomes first Hispanic woman to serve as FIU's interim provost.

MIAMI – Elizabeth Béjar will be making Florida International University history as the first Hispanic woman to serve as interim provost.

Kenneth A. Jessell, FIU interim president, made the announcement on Friday. FIU Provost Kenneth Furton’s resignation is effective March 1.

Béjar had served as FIU’s senior vice president for academic and student affairs since 2018. She also has experience as FIU’s vice provost for academic planning and accountability and as the vice president of academic affairs.

Béjar earned a doctorate in higher education administration from Boston College, a master’s in international and intercultural development education from FIU, and a bachelor’s in psychology and elementary education from the University of Miami.

Jessell also named Aime Martinez, the associate vice president for business and finance, as the new interim chief financial officer and vice president for finance and administration.