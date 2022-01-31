Video shows burglars stealing $60,000 from South Beach tourists

A burglar recently climbed through a window to break into an apartment and steal valuables from tourists who traveled to Miami Beach for an antique show.

Surveillance video shows two people were involved in the $60,000 burglary on Jan. 23, near the intersection of Drexel Avenue and 15th Street, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Detectives believe one of the suspects was a woman who was wearing a pink hat and a dark coat, and the other was a man who was wearing a beige hat and a brown long-sleeved shirt, jeans.

The man was inside the apartment the tourists rented through Airbnb passing the stolen items — a backpack and suitcases — over to the woman who was outside.

The victims don’t believe the owner of the apartment they rented on Airbnb was involved in the burglary. Detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.