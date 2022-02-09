Final 2 candidates for Broward superintendent job take questions from parents

Dozens of parents, educators and other spectators were given the chance to meet the final two candidates vying to take the superintendent’s seat permanently for the nation’s sixth largest school district.

PLANTATION, Fla. – Dozens of parents, educators and other spectators were given the chance to meet the final two candidates vying to take the superintendent’s seat permanently for the nation’s sixth largest school district.

One of those candidates is Michael Gaal, who was well received Tuesday night during a public interview style meet and greet at Plantation High School.

“I want to be crystal clear,” Gaal said. “I am an equity driven leader. I seek to come to Broward County to be part of the solution of some long systemic problems.”

Vickie Cartwright, the interim superintendent and second candidate for the job, was also well received.

“This is a place where I want to be the face of the organization, in order to lead us and transition us and put us back into a student’s first,” said Cartwright.

The pair were asked tough questions about overcoming budgetary challenges, student enrollment and faculty recruitment, and working with the state legislature on key issues.

Ad

Each were asked to describe their leaderships style and strengths.

“I work with a great sense of urgency, and I have a very direct style,” said Gaal.

“My leadership style, I take a collaborative approach involving others as we have conversations in order to problem solve together,” said Cartwright.

Gaal is a former member of the military who has experience as an administrator in school districts in Washington D.C. and Oakland.

Cartwright was a superintendent at the Oskosh, Wisconsin school district and an associate superintendent in Orlando.

The school board is expected to make a final decision on Wednesday.