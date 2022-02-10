Officers release images of suspect in Hollywood unsolved murder

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Detectives released images on Wednesday of a suspect in the unsolved murder of Michael “Flex” Fletcher.

The fatal shooting was shortly before 10:50 a.m., on Jan. 19, at the Flex Tint Shop, at 5819 Rodman St., in Hollywood, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

Officers are asking the public for help finding the suspects who fled in a gray 2014 to 2016 Mazda 6 sedan with Florida License QSAI63.

Hollywood Fire Rescue took Fletcher to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His family was planning to celebrate his 50th birthday on Feb. 7.

“He got his outfit and he was so excited to wear his outfit, and now we are going to have to bury him in his birthday outfit,” Brittany Fletcher, his daughter, said on Jan. 20.

He was also survived by his wife Sophie Fletcher and his daughter Jada Fletcher. Detectives are asking anyone with information to call the department at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.