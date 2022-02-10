Surveillance video shows moments before Hollywood business owner shot

n mid-morning, a Hollywood business owner walked out of his tint shop to two people waiting for him. They then shot and killed him.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – New surveillance video shows the moments before a Hollywood man was shot outside of his window-tinting business in Hollywood.

In the video, you see the victim in a white T-shirt walking around a white truck and toward a dark green fence.

The first suspect then approaches the victim, now identified as Michael Fletcher, 49, and Fletcher turns around. He begins to speak with the suspect. Then, a second suspect comes from behind a gray Mazda.

In the video, you can see the person from behind the car walk toward Fletcher, then the suspect reaches behind his back and pulls out a gun. Police said that person then shot Fletcher.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, Jan. 19 around 10:45 am. in front of Fletcher’s business, Flexrite Window Tinting at 5819 Rodman Street.

Police are looking for two suspects who shot and killed a Hollywood businessman. (WPLG)

A witness told Local 10 News that he heard six or seven gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene they discovered Fletcher. He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where he later died.

Police are searching for the two suspects who they said fled the area in a gray sedan with Florida license plate QSA163.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hollywood Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.