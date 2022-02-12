73º
Parkland school shooting survivor reunited with service dog

Roy Ramos, Reporter

A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School teacher was reunited with her "Dusty" service dog.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Penny Pagano suffered from panic attacks after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

“I had just left the 1200 building prior to him entering the staircase,” she said about the shooting

The teacher no longer works at MSD. She transferred to Sawgrass Springs Middle School in Coral Springs.

To deal with the trauma, she has relied on her service dog, “Dusty.” There was anguish when the jack russel chihuahua mix vanished while a student was walking him on Tuesday afternoon.

“He got out from under the fence and heard a really loud noise and took off running.”

The four-year anniversary of the tragedy is on Monday. Someone found “Dusty” and the two were reunited on Friday.

“Mommy missed you,” she said while holding him. “He is my world. He is my life.”

About the Author:

Roy Ramos joined the Local 10 News team in 2018. Roy is a South Florida native who grew up in Florida City. He attended Christopher Columbus High School, Homestead Senior High School and graduated from St. Thomas University.

