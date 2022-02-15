Woman was shot before I-95 crash in Miami-Dade, police say

A woman was hospitalized after she was shot and crashed on Interstate 95 on Monday, police said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman remained hospitalized on Tuesday after she was shot and crashed in Miami-Dade County, police said.

The shooting and the crash were about 3:30 a.m., on Monday on Interstate 95, according to the Florida Highway Patrol

Her car was riddled with bullet holes on I-95′s northbound lanes near Northwest 103rd Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue took the wounded woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

