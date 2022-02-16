Mystery hero reveals himself weeks after saving woman from bus stop strangler

A Good Samaritan seen on video saving a woman from an attack is talking about the heroic act.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Good Samaritan seen on video saving a woman from an attack is talking about his heroic act.

He described what he did to subdue the suspect.

“This is jujitsu hold. This is like a choke hold,” Billy Bohrt explained to Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe. “I kept him like this until guards would come. It took an eternity.”

Miami-Dade police confirmed to Local 10 News that Bohrt was the man seen in video last month jumping into action when he saw a woman being strangled.

He was asked how it feels to know he helped save that woman’s life.

“I never expected that. I discovered that when I saw the footage. I feel grateful,” Bohrt said.

In the days following the attack, everyone wondered who this hero was.

Bohrt recently came forward.

Regarding the incident in question, police say Aaron Quinones was waiting for his moment to strike.

Ad

He’s seen in the video looking around with shoelaces in hand, and that’s when police said he went for the strangulation.

Quinones attacked a 26-year-old woman who was simply waiting at the bus stop located at 3814 Northwest 25th Street.

Bohrt, her hero, lives in Bolivia and took some martial arts classes in high school,

When called a super hero, Bohrt responded, “I don’t feel like that it’s the morale thing to do.”

He says the victim thanked him that day but he doesn’t know her name.

Bohrt said he had a message for her.

“I only could defend her because she defended herself,” he said.