2nd woman hurt in Broward dog attack identified

Pam Robb and Jan Halas Stenger were both volunteering at an Oakland Park rescue facility when a large dog "snapped," killing Robb and injuring Halas Stenger.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office has identified the second victim of Thursday morning’s dog attack as Jan Halas Stenger.

Her husband tells Local 10 News that she is home and recovering from her injuries.

Halas Stenger was hurt and fellow volunteer Pam Robb was killed when authorities say a large rescue dog named Gladys suddenly pounced around 11 a.m. Thursday at the 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades Florida rescue facility in Oakland Park.

The dog has been euthanized.

Investigators say Halas Stenger was injured trying to help Robb, a 71-year-old retired high school teacher.

“One of them was working with the dog when apparently the dog suddenly snapped,” said Claudinne Caro of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “The second adult female tried to aid the first worker and in the process, she herself got injured.”

Robb’s wife, Angie Anobile, said her partner of 25 years died doing what she loved.

“There’s always risk when you work with abused animals and Pam was well aware of it,” Anobile said Thursday. “It’s a tragic accident. I’m sorry it happened to the love of my life, and I’m sorry it happened to someone who could make such a difference in society.”

The rescue is known for taking in strays and deserted animals and nurturing them to health.

Gladys was a large mixed breed recently saved from deep in the Everglades.

“Pam loved what she was doing and died loving what she was doing,” Anobile said of her wife.

Local 10 News reporter Janine Stanwood contributed information to this report.