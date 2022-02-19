Teen arrested days after woman found shot inside car submerged in Pompano Beach canal

Police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection to a woman who died after being pulled from a vehicle that was in a Broward County canal.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Police announced the arrest of a 17-year-old in connection to a woman who died after being pulled from a vehicle that was in a Broward County canal.

A 5-month-old girl was also in the car but was unharmed after being rescued by a Good Samaritan.

The 22-year-old woman in the car, identified by family members as Jazzmine Brayboy, was pronounced dead after being rushed to Broward Health North.

She was the godmother of the child that was rescued from the car.

On Friday, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Ja ‘Kolbi Jacsaint. He’s facing one charge each of premeditated murder, committing a first-degree felony with a firearm and child neglect.

He is being held at the Broward Juvenile Detention Center.