Wheels Up, Guns Down seeks safer rides and more efficient events

MIAMI – Wheels Up, Guns Down is an annual event on Martin Luther King Day. However, the event has grown in popularity and another ride was held on President’s Day weekend.

In the past, it has created major problems on the road with hundreds of illegal vehicles taking over streets and highways with many ignoring traffic laws.

Dwight Wells, an organizer for the group, wants to put an end to the chaos and work with local authorities to find a solution.

“We want to work with the authorities to make this a more safe and efficient event,” Wells said.

He and his team plan to attend the Miami-Dade community relations board’s meeting on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing issues.

The Wheels Up, Guns Down movement is anti-violence and there’s a branch within the organization that is rallying younger people around common interests, like bicycles.

Wells hopes to create an outlet where members in the community can ride peacefully while at the same time maintaining safety on the roads.