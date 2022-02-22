Woman creates GoFundMe for parents whose home was destroyed in fire

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Samara Molina and her brother, Joshua Molina, are asking for the community’s help after their parents’ home in southwest Miami-Dade was destroyed in a fire last week.

The fire occurred around 2:30 a.m. last Wednesday in the 16000 block of Southwest 100th Court.

Samara Molina has since created a GoFundMe page to help her parents, who she said are still hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

“I started to cry when I saw the house on fire,” she told Local 10 News on Tuesday. “I was scared, shocked to see that the house that we grew up in was coming to an end, per se.”

Joshua Molina said his family has lived at the home for decades.

“We lived here for 25 years and we lost everything within an hour,” he said.

Joshua Molina said his parents were nearly done paying off the home and while they did have insurance, he says it was limited and they won’t be receiving much money for the damages.

According to Joshua Molina, his cousin who was staying at their home last week was the first one to hear the fire alarm and smell the smoke.

He said his cousin immediately woke up his parents to get them out of the home.

While a downed electrical pole was discovered near the home by responding firefighters, the cause of the fire is still unclear and under investigation.

Neighbors said FPL crews had been in the neighborhood the prior week and they’ve had intermittent power outages ever since.

Click here to donate to the Molina family’s GoFundMe page.