Gunman sought following fatal shooting of ATV rider in Cooper City

COOPER CITY, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a gunman who they said killed one man and injured another over the weekend in Cooper City.

The shooting was reported shortly before 4:40 p.m. Sunday at 5600 Flamingo Road.

According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, numerous ATVs and dirt bikes were riding north on Flamingo Road from Stirling Road when the victims were shot by someone who was riding in a vehicle heading in the same direction.

She said the gunman was in a newer-model Cadillac Escalade.

BSO deputies say someone inside this Cadillac Escalade was involved in a Cooper City shooting on Feb. 20, 2022. (Broward Sheriff's Office)

BSO deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews quickly arrived at the scene and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other was transported to a nearby hospital. His condition has not been released.

Caro said both men were visiting from Georgia and were riding ATVs at the time.

“Although it is still early in our investigation, I want to take a moment to reiterate the zero tolerance approach BSO has when it comes to these reckless daredevils who deliberately violate the traffic laws of our state,” Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement. “The shooting in Cooper City is indicative of the unfortunate and deadly implications that this illegal activity can cause. We will track down the shooter and bring them to justice.”

Ad

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477. A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.