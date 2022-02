Miami-Dade police officers are searching for an armed robber who targeted a victim on Friday outside of a CVS pharmacy.

Officers responded to the pharmacy, at 11890 Biscayne Blvd., near North Miami, and found the man wounded.

He told police officers the robber took off with his belongings.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

