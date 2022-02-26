Toddler drowns in Leisure City canal, police say

This Google Streetview shows the canal where a toddler drowned on Saturday in Leisure City.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A toddler drowned on Saturday in Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City neighborhood, just south of the Naranja area.

According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, the toddler drowned in a canal in the area of Southwest 280 Terrace and Southwest 141st Avenue.

Detectives are investigating the drowning. The canal runs through a residential community, west of the Homestead Air Reserve Park.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

