Demonstrators wave Ukrainian flags in show of solidarity in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Ukrainian blue-and-yellow flags took over the ArtsPark at Young Circle in Hollywood on Saturday, the third day of Vladimir Putin’s attack.
Hundreds met at the 10-acre circle’s outdoor theater for a rally in solidarity with the Ukrainians who feared for their lives as they fled from their homes or took up arms.
Among the crowd were Ukrainian-American and Russian-American residents of South Florida. As the war unfolds, some chose to demonstrate because they were feeling powerless.
“We are simply defending ourselves we want the attacks to stop,” said Khrystyna Matchin, a Ukrainian American at the protest in Hollywood.
In New York City, a large crowd of protesters filled Times Square in Manhattan to denounce the invasion. In Chicago, dozens met at an overpass to play the Ukrainian national anthem.
