Demonstrators wave Ukrainian flags in show of solidarity in Hollywood

Hundreds of Ukraine supporters met to demonstrate against Russia's aggression on Saturday at Young Circle Park in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Ukrainian blue-and-yellow flags took over the ArtsPark at Young Circle in Hollywood on Saturday, the third day of Vladimir Putin’s attack.

Hundreds met at the 10-acre circle’s outdoor theater for a rally in solidarity with the Ukrainians who feared for their lives as they fled from their homes or took up arms.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied Russian reports of a Ukrainian surrender on Saturday, as civilian volunteers took up arms in Kyiv’s streets against Russian troops in uniform and civilian clothes.

Among the crowd were Ukrainian-American and Russian-American residents of South Florida. As the war unfolds, some chose to demonstrate because they were feeling powerless.

“We are simply defending ourselves we want the attacks to stop,” said Khrystyna Matchin, a Ukrainian American at the protest in Hollywood.

In New York City, a large crowd of protesters filled Times Square in Manhattan to denounce the invasion. In Chicago, dozens met at an overpass to play the Ukrainian national anthem.

Kyiv residents braced Saturday for another night sheltering underground, as Russian troops closed in on Ukraine’s capital.

People gather in Times Square to denounce the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman) (Brittainy Newman)