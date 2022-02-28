Officers block area in Doral to deal with barricaded man

(Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

Doral police officers respond to a barricaded subject on Monday in Doral.

DORAL, Fla. – A man barricaded himself on Monday in Doral, according to the Doral Police Department.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area of Northwest 114th Avenue from 52nd to 58th streets.

This is a developing story.

