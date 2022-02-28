79º
Officers block area in Doral to deal with barricaded man

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Doral police officers respond to a barricaded subject on Monday in Doral. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

DORAL, Fla. – A man barricaded himself on Monday in Doral, according to the Doral Police Department.

Officers asked drivers to avoid the area of Northwest 114th Avenue from 52nd to 58th streets.

This is a developing story.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Aura Martinez contributed to this report.

