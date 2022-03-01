‘Angels’ visit father who lost limbs after oxygen tank explosion

The father who lost limbs during an oxygen tank explosion while working in Broward County was able to thank the heroes who helped to save his life.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The father who lost limbs during an oxygen tank explosion while working in Broward County was able to thank the heroes who helped to save his life.

Lt. Joseph Panczak and other members of the Lauderhill Fire-Rescue Department visited Don Juan Coley on Tuesday at the Broward Health Medical Center.

“The crews applied tourniquets quickly to try and control the bleeding as best we can ... Initially, I was concerned as a supervisor, was there going to be a possible other explosions,” said Panczak, who was the first supervisor to respond.

Coley arrived at the hospital in a helicopter after his heart stopped beating and emergency personnel revived him. His left leg and left arm had to be amputated, and he has undergone several surgeries — yet he was so grateful on Tuesday. He smiled when Fire Rescue personnel lined up.

“Hey, how are you all doing? Can I shake everybody’s hand?

“I love you all so much ... It could have been totally different ... You guys are always going to be a part of my life forever. I want to make sure my kids know who you guys are forever. I want to make sure my kids know who you guys are.”

Ad

Panczak said he was grateful too.

“We run a lot of traumatic calls and it’s not often we can meet a patient and have closure with the call and really put a face, talk to the person in a less-chaotic situation,” Panczak said. “It really helps all of us.”

Coley has been hospitalized since the explosion on Feb. 14. He had worked at the scrapyard for years and didn’t expect the tank to blow up.

“Early every morning, I got up, and I beat everybody I could to find an air conditioner, to find a piece of copper, to do anything I had to do to provide for my family and my kids,” Coley said.

He has been unable to work at the scrapyard to support his family. He said he believes his survival with the help of Fire Rescue personnel is a miracle.

“Angels! I’m telling you straight up, pure angels. Every one of those faces, angels ... It shows that my hard work is not going unnoticed by God. Thank you all so much,” Coley said.

Ad

He also said he is refusing to give up on his recovery and he is looking forward to spending more time with his family when he is released from the hospital.

“Drive, pick the kids up from school, take them places,” Coley said. “I’m looking forward to doing that again in the future ... I’m looking forward to walking into the Lauderhill Fire Rescue and seeing these brothers every chance I get.”

Coley also has hope that a prothetic will allow him to walk again and go back to work. He is looking forward to walking into the Lauderhill Fire Department to show it to them. For now, there is a GoFundMe fundraiser for anyone who wants to help support his recovery.