Miami Beach braces for spring break visitors with new safety measures promoting wellness & music

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Spring break is right around the corner and Miami Beach is the tourist destination where visitors want to soak up the sun while enjoying all the beach has to offer.

With the city’s busiest season quickly approaching, the city is implementing a comprehensive plan to maintain resident quality of life while ensuring the safety of its upcoming visitors.

“We want everyone to enjoy our beaches, restaurants, and hotels as long as they can do so safely and responsibly while taking care of our city,” Miami Beach City Manager Alina T. Hudak said.

“In addition to enhancing security measures during peak periods, we are also providing new music, wellness, and food experiences,” she said.

Starting on Friday, March 4th through Sunday, March 27th visitors can participate in “Miami Beach Live!” which will take place in the Lummus Park area of South Beach and the beachfront between 10 to 13 streets each weekend.

Get ready for Miami Beach Live, a concert series throughout the month of March that is more than just music.



The festivities span four weeks, featuring beach concerts, movies, family fun and more. #ExperienceMiamiBeach



The entire month will feature daytime programming from Friday through Sunday, movies on Friday nights, Saturday evening concerts, and tasty Sundays with prix fixe menus at some of Miami Beach’s best-known restaurants.

From March 3rd through the 29th, the area is generally bounded by 5th Street to the south, 16th Street to the north, Pennsylvania Avenue to the west, and the Atlantic Ocean to the east along with public beach areas.

The following measures will be in effect:

All direct or indirect consumption of alcohol will be prohibited on public beaches.

The limitation of live or amplified music, except for city-approved and permitted events.

Coolers, inflatable devices, tents, tables, and similar objects will be prohibited from public beaches.

Local access restrictions will be enforced on some city streets to limit traffic in order to improve mobility for residents and anyone patronizing businesses.

ALCOHOL HOURS

Per city ordinance, the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages at all alcoholic beverage establishments located south of 16th Street shall terminate at 2 a.m. each night between March 7th through March 21st.

TRAFFIC PLAN

The Miami Beach Police Department will implement a traffic plan to reduce traffic around the South of Fifth Street and Flamingo Park neighborhoods each weekend in March. Motorists will be able to access the SOFI neighborhood via Alton Road, Washington Avenue, Collins Avenue, and Ocean Drive. The Flamingo Park neighborhood can be accessed via Alton Road.

PARKING

A flat parking rate of $20 per vehicle will be imposed at all city parking garages in the entertainment district (except for access card holders) from Thursday through Sunday each weekend in March. This includes garages at 7th Street and Collins Avenue, 12th Street and Washington Avenue, 13th Street and Collins Avenue, and the Anchor Garage on 16th Street.

On-street parking will be prohibited along Collins Avenue in the South Beach entertainment district. On-street parking between Collins Avenue and Ocean Drive and 5 and 15 streets will only be available to residents with a Residential Zone 5 parking permit.

Click here to see the city’s full list of precautions and measures they plan to take this upcoming spring break season.