More students arrested over gun at Miami Killian high, police say

KENDALL, Fla. – The list of students police officers arrested over a gun at Miami Killian Senior High School has increased to five.

One of the students was accused of bringing the gun to school to sell it. The other students were accused of being involved in the theft or the hiding of the gun.

On Friday, the school, at 10655 SW 97 Ave., in Kendall, was on lockdown. There was a search, but although police officers couldn’t find the gun they arrested two students.

Officers arrested a 15-year-old boy who allegedly admitted to attempting to sell a Glock 19 with an extended magazine in a school restroom. The teen said the purported buyer beat him up and stole it, according to an arrest report.

By Monday, officers found the gun and also arrested four 17-year-old students Michael Rodriguez, Naquawn Elps, Jalen Nowells, and Eduardo Turcios, police said.

Michael’s mother told a judge on Saturday he is on the basketball team and although his grades are average, he has already been accepted to three colleges. A judge allowed house arrest.

Naquawn appeared in court on Tuesday. Naquawn’s mother Shakira Smith told the judge during the virtual court hearing that he is a good student, who works and helps her to take care of his siblings.

The judge allowed Naquawn to remain under house arrest. All of the teens are to stay away from the 15-year-old boy who allegedly brought the gun to school.

The 15-year-old boy is facing charges of educational institution interference and exhibiting a firearm on school property. Michael, Naquawn, Jalen, and Eduardo are facing the same charges and additional charges of robbery and tampering with evidence.

