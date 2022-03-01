Tourist from Poland recovering in hospital following random attack, hit and run

Jonasz Leczynski (left) recovers at Jackson Memorial Hospital with his wife, Anna by his side.

MIAMI – A couple from Poland is recounting their terrifying ordeal after an attack last week in Miami.

“It was supposed to be our honeymoon,” said Jonasz Leczynski. “We were looking for (a) getaway from a long, Polish winter. And now here we are.”

Leczynski said he and his wife, Anna, were walking on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 73rd Street to catch a tour bus to the Everglades. Investigators said Enrico Lloyd Desravines, 27, came from behind and punched Leczynski, unprovoked.

Leczynski then stumbled into traffic and was struck by a vehicle that did not stop. Surveillance video from the Mimo Garden Center captured part of the incident, according to witnesses.

“Actually I remember his fist, and then he hit Jonasz,” Anna Leczynski said. “And also I remember his look; it was very intense and very scary.”

“The next thing I remember, there was an SUV car coming in front of me,” Jonasz Leczynski added.

Leczynski suffered a broken leg, which required surgery and a metal rod, and several lacerations.

This was the couple’s first trip to the US. While Jonasz recovers at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Anna is staying with Dee Dee and Michael Essington, a South Florida couple, who said they connected with the newlyweds through church and personal contacts.

Miami Police said they still have not located the driver of the dark colored SUV that struck Leczynski and drove off.

The Essingtons have created a GoFundMe for the couple, which can be found by clicking here.