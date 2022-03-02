Dad of man accused in random Miami attack apologizes, says son mentally ill

Enrico Desravines Sr. offered an apology to a tourist who was allegedly hit by Enrico Desravines Jr. and fell into traffic on Biscayne Boulevard.

MIAMI – Enrico Desravines Sr. is heartbroken by the actions of his son.

Enrico Desravines Jr. is behind bars, accused of a sickening crime of pushing a man into traffic.

His father says the son is mentally ill and has been battling mental health issues for years.

“He’s been in and out of psych wards and I’ve done my best, really,” Desravines Sr. said, adding that when his son goes off his medication he “acts really erratic.”

Jonasz Leczynski said he and his wife, Anna, were honeymooning in Miami from Poland.

They were walking on Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 73rd Street to catch a tour bus to the Everglades when investigators said Desravines Jr., 27, came from behind and punched Leczynski, unprovoked.

Leczynski stumbled into traffic and was struck by a car that did not stop. Surveillance video from the Mimo Garden Center captured part of the incident.

Leczynski suffered a broken leg, which required surgery and a metal rod, and several lacerations.

“It was supposed to be our honeymoon,” Leczynski said. “We were looking forward to a getaway from a long Polish winter and now here we are.”

Desravines Sr. wanted to speak directly to the couple. He wanted to ask for forgiveness. They were unavailable for an on-camera interview Wednesday, but he looked in the camera with a message hoping to reach the couple:

“I’m happy you and your family [are] OK,” he said. “I’m so sorry for what happened there is no excuse for it but my son is mentally ill.”

Local 10 News asked Desravines Sr. what he would tell his son.

“Take your medication,” he said. “Do what you have to do. This is a serious thing here.”

“I don’t like seeing my son in prison and I don’t like seeing this happen to people randomly,” Desravines Sr. added. “Mental Illness is a serious thing.”