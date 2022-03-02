South Florida synagogue and church team up to help Ukraine

A South Florida rabbi reached out to a nearby Ukrainian church to help gather supplies and donations for families in need after the Russian attack overseas.

PLANTATION, Fla. – An interfaith effort is underway in South Florida to help families in Ukraine.

Rabbi Andrew Jacobs of Ramat Shalom Synagogue in Plantation has been sorting through donations and working with organizations assisting the Jewish community in Ukraine.

“Individual families are bringing over boxes of nonperishable food, canned food,” he said.

Jacobs contacted Iryna Maxfield, president of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Saint Nicholas in Cooper City, asking how they could assist their relief efforts.

“Rabbi Andrew Jacobs was one of the first who offered the help,” Maxfield said.

“This is what it is about to be part of community, to help each other,” Jacobs said.

“That makes us feel like we are not alone in this battle,” Maxfield said.

In Ukraine, it’s a battle for freedom and survival, she says, with families under siege.

“They are afraid because you have to imagine how are you going to feel when you don’t know if you will be alive tomorrow,” Maxfield said.

Working with agencies and colleagues on the ground, she sent Jacobs a list of items in demand.

Their partnership focuses on helping a maternity hospital.

“There is a tremendous amount of fear and anxiety, and of course, with the Holocaust memorial being hit yesterday,” Jacobs said.

“It sends a very powerful frightening message and as the Ukrainian president said yesterday, who himself is Jewish and descendent of survivors of the Holocaust, and he lost two great uncles in the Holocaust, never again is not just a phrase, it is something we need to live by.

“So by sending money and supplies we are trying our best from over here on the other side of the world to make certain never again happens.”

If you have donations, you can bring them to the synagogue (11301 West Broward Blvd, Plantation) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The Ukrainian church continues to accept monetary donations. They are buying items in need from Poland. To see more information on how to donate to the church directly, click here.