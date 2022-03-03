Oil, gas sheen spotted in water during search for couple whose plane is believed to have crashed

Many questions remain after a couple is believed to be lost at sea after their small plane crashed off Big Pine Key.

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an oil and gas sheen was spotted about 9 miles north of Big Pine Key as law enforcement and Coast Guard crews search for a missing couple who was flying a small plane to the Keys.

Their dive team along with Coast Guard are currently searching in that area.

Relatives of Ali Tufo, 36, said she and her boyfriend, Tommy Campana, left on his small, single-engine plane from Fort Lauderdale on Sunday.

“She doesn’t just go off the grid for days at a time,” Tufo’s cousin, Samantha Tufo, said.

Loved ones say Ali Tufo and Campana were heading to Key West. They took off in Campana’s Vans RV-12, but never made it.

“I’m trying to be optimistic, but I’m thinking the worst,” Ali Tufo’s other cousin, Alycia Tufo, said.

The U.S. Coast Guard believes their plane came down somewhere near Big Pine Key, where teams are now searching.

“Apparently there was another person that they were following in a different plane and that person flying the plane said, ‘There’s bad weather. I’m going to turn around,’” Samantha Tufo said. “I don’t know what happened with my cousin’s plane.”

The Federal Aviation Administration says they alerted local authorities at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday that the plane was missing.

“Like why are we hearing from the FAA today if it was on Sunday?” Samantha Tufo asked.

Family members Alycia and Samantha Tufo are sitting, waiting and desperate for answers.

“And I don’t understand, did he go down that fast that he couldn’t report it?” Samantha Tufo asked.